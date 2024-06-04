Mali vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Mali will host Ghana at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday in another round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their qualification campaign and now sit second in the group table with four points from two matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic in their last group game, with Stade Brestois man Kamory Doumbia coming off the bench to break the deadlock before their opponents leveled the scores minutes later.

Ghana, meanwhile, kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar featuring a late winner from Inaki Williams. They, however, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Comoros in their second group game and now find themselves fourth in the league table with three points from an obtainable six.

Mali vs Ghana Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Mali and Ghana. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in October 2020 which the Eagles won 3-0.

Mali Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Ghana Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Mali vs Ghana Team News

Mali

Team captain Hamari Traore is serving a four-game suspension and has not been included in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is also absent from the squad due to injury.

Mamadou Fofana and Salim Diakite are the newcomers in the side and could be handed their international debuts this week.

Injured: Yves Bissouma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hamari Traore

Ghana

Ibrahim Sulemana and West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante have been handed their maiden call-ups and are in line to make their debuts for the Black Stars on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mali vs Ghana Predicted XI

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Djigui Diarra; Falaye Sacko, Boubacar Kouyate, Modibo Sagnan, Daouda Guindo; Lassana Coulibaly, Diadie Samassekou, Amadou Haidara; Kamory Doumbia; El Bilal Toure, Lassine Sinayoko

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew; Antoine Semenyo

Mali vs Ghana Prediction

Mali are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 14 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last six home games and are slight favorites for the midweek clash.

Ghana, meanwhile, are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions and have won just one of their last 10. The Eagles are in much better form ahead of Thursday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Mali 2-0 Ghana