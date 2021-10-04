Mali vs Kenya prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Mali will battle Kenya at the Stade Ardar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The match will be played in Morocco, owing to political instability in Mali.

The 'home' side come into the game off the back of a goalless draw away to Uganda on matchday two of last month's qualifiers.

Kenya also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Rwanda. Michael Olunga and Abdul Rwatubyaye scored first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at the Kigalu Arena.

That draw left the Harambee Stars in second place in Group E, having garnered two points from as many games. Mali are two points better off at the summit of the standings.

Mali vs Kenya Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides and Kenya are yet to register a win against Mali.

The West Africans have one victory to their name while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their last meeting came in Group B of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations when Freddie Kanoute scored a brace to help Mali secure a 3-1 victory en-route to their fourth-place finish.

The East Africans are currently unbeaten in six games, with three draws and three wins recorded apiece in this sequence. Mali have just one win from their last five matches.

Mali form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Kenya form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Mali vs Kenya Team News

Mali

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma was included in Mali's squad after an almost three-year hiatus while Moussa Djenepo was also included. Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Adama Traore has also been called up following his starring role in the UEFA Champions League for the tournament debutants.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kenya

Coach Engin Firat called up 26 players to dispute the double-header against Mali. The squad is balanced between home-based players and their foreign-based counterparts.

Frank Odhiambo and Samuel Olwande are among the players who were dropped from the new manager's list.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mali vs Kenya Predicted XI

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bosso Mounkoro (GK); Massadio Haidara, Aboubacar Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Mohamed Camara, Yves Bissouma, Amadou Haidara; Adama Traore, Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia

Kenya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ian Otieno (GK); Daniel Sakari, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, Eric Ouma; Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez; Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito

Mali vs Kenya Prediction

Mali have superior players and on paper, the Eagles are favorites to secure all three points. However, Kenya are capable of causing an upset and the fact that the game is being played on neutral ground gives them an advantage.

Neither side is particularly known for their attacking prowess and we can expect the defense to come out top. Nevertheless, we are backing Mali to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Mali 1-0 Kenya

Edited by Peter P