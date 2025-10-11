Mali vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Mali will invite Madagascar to the Stade du 26 Mars in their final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The hosts have been eliminated from the qualifiers, while Barea can still secure a direct qualification, though the odds for that are quite low.

Les Aigles registered their fourth win of the qualifying campaign on Wednesday, with a 2-0 away triumph over Chad. Kamory Doumbia bagged a brace, scoring a goal apiece in either half.

The visitors met Comoros on Wednesday and registered a 2-1 away win. They are second in the Group I standings and trail Ghana by three points. They not only need a win here but also need to overcome the goal difference of eight. For them to qualify, Ghana would also have to lose against Comoros.

Mali vs Madagascar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have crossed paths just two times. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these games, recording one win.

They last met in the reverse fixture in June 2024, and that match ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have the fourth-best defensive record in the CAF section of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, conceding five goals, three fewer than Barea.

The visitors have won their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring seven goals while keeping one clean sheet.

The Eagles have kept four clean sheets in their six games in 2025, and they have failed to score in three games as well.

The visitors have won their last three away games in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring nine goals.

Mali vs Madagascar Prediction

Les Aigles registered their second win in three games while keeping a second clean sheet earlier this week and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in their two meetings against the visitors.

Barea have enjoyed a good run of form, winning five of their last eight games and they have scored at least two goals in five games in that period. Interestingly, they have suffered two losses in the ongoing qualifying campaign, and both have been registered against Ghana.

There is nothing much at stake here, and we expect Mali to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Mali 2-1 Madagascar

Mali vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mali to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

