Mali vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

Mali square off against Mauritania at the Stade de Marrakech in a friendly on Friday (March 22).

Both teams play for the first time since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. Mali lost 2-1 to eventual champions and hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the quarterfinals, with Hamari Traore seeing a late red.

Mauritania, meanwhile, had one win in three group games, but their 1-0 triumph over Algeria took them to the Round of 16 for the first time, where they lost 1-0 to Cape Verde.

Mali will conclude the international break with a friendly against Nigeria next week, while Mauritania take on Morocco.

Mali vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 33 times, with Mali leading 20-5.

Mauritania won 1-0 when they last met in the group stage of the AFCON last year. It was their first win this century against their neighbours.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for Mali and two for Mauritania.

Mali have had one loss in 12 games across competitions, winning eight.

Mauritania have one win in eight games and not scored in five games.

Mali are unbeaten in seven friendlies, while Mauritania have one loss in nine.

Mali vs Mauritania Prediction

Mali have suffered just one loss against Mauritania in competitive games since 1997, winning nine of 13 games. They have lost one of their last 12 games.

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong squad for the two friendlies during the international break. His team do not play a competitive game till June.

Meanwhile, the Lions of Chinguetti suffered three losses at the 2023 AFCON, but they had their first win over Algeria and also qualified for the knockouts for the first time. However, they have not scored in five of their last seven games across competitions.

Considering the current form of both teams and Mali's dominance in the head-to-head record, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mali 2-1 Mauritania

Mali vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mali to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lassine Sinayoko to score or assist any time - Yes