Mali vs Mauritania prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021 

Mali will look to seal their knockout stage spot when they take on Mauritania in their final group stage fixture of the 2021 AFCON on Thursday.

Mali have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage so far as they kicked off their group stage campaign with a 1-0 win over Tunisia, with the game ending chaotically as the referee blew the full-time whistle a tad too early.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Gambia in the second group stage fixture, who face Tunisia in a crucial Group F tie on Thursday.

Mauritania's run at the tournament has come to an end as they have lost both of their games so far, meaning they are without a win in the AFCON finals in their two group stage appearances so far.

Mali vs Mauritania Head-to-Head

There have been 31 meetings between the two teams across all competitions so far. Mali have been the dominant side in this fixture with 19 wins to their name, Mauritania have won four while eight games in this fixture have ended in a draw.

They have met just once at AFCON, with that meeting coming in the 2019 edition, when they were drawn in the same group. Mali recorded a 4-1 win in that fixture.

Mali form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): D-W

Mauritania form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): L-L

Mali vs Mauritania Team News

Mali

There are no reported injuries or COVID-19 cases for Les Aigles. El Bilal Touré's red card against Tunisia will keep him out of this game as he will serve the second of this two-game suspension here.

Injured: None

Suspended: El Bilal Toure

Mauritania

There are no reported injuries, COVID-19 cases or suspensions for the Lions of Chinguetti and they should be able to have a fully fit squad for their final game of the competition.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Mali vs Mauritania Predicted XI

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Mounkoro; Massadio Haidara, Boubakar Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Amadou Haidara, Mohamed Camara, Yves Bissouma; Moussa Djenepo, Adama Traore, Ibrahima Kone

Mauritania Predicted XI (5-4-1): Babacar Diop; Abdoulkader Thiam, Aly Abeid, Mohamed Yali, El Hassen Houbeibib, Souleymane Karamoko; Almike Moussa N'Diaye, Guessouma Fofana, Adbalahhi Mahmoud, Pape Ibnou Ba; Aboubakar Kamara

Mali vs Mauritania Prediction

Mali have a great record against Mauritania, who are one of just four sides without a goal after two games in the competition. Mauritania also have the worst goal difference in the competition at the moment and are not the favorites here. A win for Mali looks like the most likely outcome here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Mali 2-0 Mauritania.

Edited by Ashwin