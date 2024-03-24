Mali vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Mali will face Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakech on Tuesday (March 26) in a friendly.

The Eagles have had a positive start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.They beat Mauritania 2-0 in a friendly last time out. Modibo Sagnan opened the scoring on his international debut before El Bilal Toure doubled their advantage.

After a disappointing finish to their AFCON campaign, Nigeria have turned their attention toward a return to the global stage. In their first game under caretaker boss Finidi George on Friday, they beat Ghana 2-1, via goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman.

Both sides will look to close out the international break on a winning note before returning to competitive action in June.

Mali vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 previous meetings, Nigeria lead 6-2.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in May 2016, which Nigeria won 1-0 via a second-half strike from Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture since 1978.

The Eagles have managed just one clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Nigeria are without a clean sheet in three games.

Mali are 47th in the FIFA rankings, 19 places behind Nigeria.

Mali vs Nigeria Prediction

Mali have won two of their last three games and have lost one of their last 13 across competitions.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games and have lost one of their last eight. The Super Eagles have been the better side in the fixture, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Mali 0-1 Nigeria

Mali vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of Nigeria's last 10 games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last seven matchups.)