Mali vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Mali will welcome South Sudan to the Stade du 26 Mars for a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 2-0 away win over Congo in an AFCON qualifier in June. Ibrahima Kone and Dorgeles Nene scored second-half goals to guide the Eagles to victory.

South Sudan, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Egypt in a friendly in June. Mostafa Fathi, Kahraba and Trezeguet all found the back of the net in the win.

The Bright Stars will turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game saw them fall to a 3-2 defeat against the Gambia on home turf.

The loss left them at the bottom of Group G, having garnered three points from five games and they have been eliminated from the qualification race. Mali, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 12 points.

Mali vs South Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past, with Mali winning all five previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2022 when Mali claimed a 3-1 away comeback win in the reverse qualifier.

South Sudan have won just one of their last eight games, losing six games in this sequence.

Mali have scored at least two goals in all five head-to-head games.

Eight of Mali's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Mali's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mali vs South Sudan Prediction

Mali have already secured qualification for the 2023 AFCON, making this game a dead rubber. However, they still enter the game as heavy favorites and have a higher pedigree and experience at this level.

South Sudan have nothing left to play for and might not pose much of a threat.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mali 2-0 South Sudan

Mali vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mali to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Seven of Mali's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mali to score over 1.5 goals (Mali have scored at least two goals in all five head-to-head games)