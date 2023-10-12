Mali vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2023 

Mali host Uganda at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday for an international friendly, looking to extend their winning run to three games.

Ranked 49th in the world, Mali wrapped up their spectacular 2023 AFCON qualification campaign on a high note, beating Congo and South Sudan last month.

With five wins and 15 points from six games, the Eagles cantered into the tournament proper to make their 13th appearance. Next month, Éric Chelle's side also begin their qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Chad and the Central African Republic.

Mali will therefore look to blow away the cobwebs this month with two friendly matches against Uganda and Saudi Arabia. Winning both would give them some momentum going into the next set of fixtures.

Uganda, though, fell narrowly short of their endeavors, finishing in third position in Group F with seven points, one behind second-placed Tanzania.

The Cranes won only twice, including a 2-0 defeat of Niger in their last qualifying match, but that was not enough, as their wait for a first Nations Cup appearance since 2019 continued.

Interim head coach Morley Byekwaso Ochama has confirmed the selection of 24 players for this month's double-header against Mali and Zambia, including nine foreign-based players.

Mali vs Uganda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Uganda have never beaten Mali in their six previous clashes, losing and drawing thrice each.

Uganda have failed to score against Mali in their last two encounters.

Mali and Uganda last met in November 2021, where the former pulled off a 1-0 victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Mali have won their last two international games and three of their last four.

Having beaten Niger in their last game, Uganda are hoping for consecutive wins for the first time since January 2021.

Mali are ranked 49th in the world, whereas Uganda are another 40 places below them.

Mali vs Uganda Prediction

Mali are a much better side on paper, with a handful of their players currently plying their trade in Europe's top footballing divisions.

Uganda may play defensively in this match to try and keep Mali's attackers from making an impact, but the Cranes will eventually succumb.

Prediction: Mali 2-0 Uganda

Mali vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mali to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No