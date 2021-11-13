Mali vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Mali and Uganda will battle for three points in a deadrubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Mali are billed as the home side but political instability in the country has forced the game to be moved to neutral Morocco.

The 'hosts' have already booked their spot in the next round of the qualifiers. They have garnered 13 points from five matches and hold a four-point lead at the summit of Group E.

Uganda played out a 1-1 draw with east African rivals Kenya on home turf. Fahad Bayo scored an 89th-minute equalizer for his side to cancel out Michael Olunga's opening goal for Kenya.

The draw helped the Cranes secure second spot in the group ahead of their clash with the group leaders.

Mali vs Uganda Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides and Mali are yet to lose a game to Uganda.

The Eagles have two wins to their name while three matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Mali are currently on a five-game unbeaten run and have won their last three games consecutively. Uganda have also gone five games without defeat, drawing three.

Mali form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Uganda form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Mali vs Uganda Team News

Mali

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uganda

There are also no known injuries or suspension worries for Uganda.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mali vs Uganda Predicted XI

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bosso Mounkoro (GK); Mamadou Fofana, Moussa Sissako, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Mohamed Camara, Cheick Doucoure, Amadou Haidara; Adama Traore, Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia

Uganda Predicted XI (4-4-2): Charles Lukwago (GK); Denis Iguma, Azizi Kayondo, John Revita, Bevis Mugabi; Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Khaled Aucho, Orit Ibrahim; Stephen Mukwala, Moses Waiswa

Mali vs Uganda Prediction

Despite having nothing left to play for, Mali are likely to go all out for the win to boost confidence ahead of the crunch playoff stage.

The Eagles have never been to the FIFA World Cup but have significantly better pedigree and players than Uganda. We are backing the west Africans to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Predction: Mali 2-0 Uganda

Edited by Peter P