Mali vs Zambia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Mali and Zambia lock horns at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi, Libya on Friday for an international friendly game.

Both teams are preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume in March next year.

With two wins from two, the Eagles are currently flying high in Group G with six points in the bag, three clear of Congo and Gambia.

They thrashed Congo 4-0 in their opening game before a 3-1 victory over South Sudan to boast a strong goal difference.

Zambia, meanwhile, are second in Group H with three points from two games, sitting right behind leaders Ivory Coast (4), who beat them 3-1 in their opening game.

However, the Copper Bullets bounced back with a 2-1 comeback victory over Comoros to get their campaign back on track.

Mali vs Zambia Head-To-Head

Mali have never beaten Zambia in their five previous meetings, losing twice.

FAZ @FAZFootball The Chipolopolo technical bench has unveiled its final 23-member final squad ahead of the two FIFA international friendly matches against Mali. Denmark based Lubambo Musonda and Lameck Banda of Lecce in Italy miss out on the international window assignments due to injury. The Chipolopolo technical bench has unveiled its final 23-member final squad ahead of the two FIFA international friendly matches against Mali. Denmark based Lubambo Musonda and Lameck Banda of Lecce in Italy miss out on the international window assignments due to injury. https://t.co/8T3S9mLZ1X

Their last encounter, however, came in January 2016 at the Africa Cup of Nations, and it ended in a goalless stalemate.

Mali Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Zambia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Mali vs Zambia Team News

Mali

The Eagles have called up 25 players for this month's double-header against Zambia, including Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma and RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara.

Almeria's El Bilal Toure, who's struck four goals in 13 appearances for the side, is likely to lead the line for Mali.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zambia

The Copper Bullets have summoned 23 players for the Mali friendlies, although Lubambo Musonda and Lameck Banda missed out through injuries.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka, who has scored nine times in 31 games for the side, is in contention to start, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Enock Mwepu will continue to anchor the midfield.

Injured: Lubambo Musonda, Lameck Banda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mali vs Zambia Predicted XI

Mali (4-2-3-1): Ismael Diawara; Amadou Dante, Mamadou Fofana, Boubakar Kouyate, Hamari Traore; Mohamed Camara, Diadie Samassekou; Kalifa Coulibaly, Yves Bissouma, Amadou Haidara; El Bilal Toure.

Zambia (4-2-3-1): Charles Klaumba; Luka Chamanga, Dominic Chanda, Allan Kapila, Benedict Chepeshi; Edward Chilufya, Roderick Kabwe; Kelvin Kampamba, Joshua Mutale, Evans Kangwa; Ricky Banda.

Mali vs Zambia Prediction

With little at stake, both teams would take a more restraint approach, although Mali are dripping with quality in every department, which makes them a firm favorite.

Prediction: Mali 1-0 Zambia

