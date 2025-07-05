Mali Women vs Tanzania Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July 2025 

By Sachin Bhat
Published Jul 05, 2025 17:18 GMT
Japan v Tanzania: FIFA U-17 Women
Tanzania Women play at the AFCON cup for the second time (PC: Getty Images)

Mali Women and Tanzania Women lock horns at the Berkane Stadium in Morocco on Monday in their opening game of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ranked 78th in the world, Les Aiglonnes are marking their return to the tournament after missing out on the 2022 edition following a disappointing qualifier campaign.

Interestingly, in the AFCON championship before that one, the north African side had achieved fourth place, their best ever finish.

But now back in the mix again, Mali will be hoping to banish the bitter memories of last time and produce a strong run again.

Tanzania are set to make only their second appearance in the competition, having sealed a historic qualification to mark their first cup participation since 2010.

The Twiga Stars are the second-lowest ranked side to have qualified for the 2024 AFCON tournament, with only Botswana (153) ranked lower than them.

Despite their poor record and standings, Tanzania come in with a lot of promise, having lost just once in all of 2025, though it came in their most recent outing.

Morocco beat them 4-0 last month in Tanzania's final warmup game before the tournament, but wins in seven other games out of nine should give them plenty of momentum.

Mali Women vs Tanzania Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Mali and Tanzania Women meet in the group stages of the AFCON championship for the seocnd time; their last meeting came in the 2010 edition, when Mali won 3-2
  • Mali are making their eighth appearance in the women's AFCON tournament but Tanzania are appearing for just the second time
  • In nine official games, Tanzania have won seven, while drawing and losing once each
  • Meanwhile, Mali have won four times in seven, but failed to win their most recent three
  • Mali are ranked 78th in the world, whereas Tanzania are 59 places adrift
Mali Women vs Tanzania Women Prediction

Mali Women will have fond memories of their last encounter with Tanzania at the AFCON, but times have changed since then. The sides enter the cup on the back of a contrasting run of form, with the Twiga Stars looking solid in almost every department. They should prevail following another hardfought battle.

Prediction: Mali Women 1-2 Tanzania Women

Mali Women vs Tanzania Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania Women

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author
Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

