Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr shine | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid thrashed Mallorca 3-0 at the Iberostar Stadium thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid started the game on a stronger note as Vinicius and Benzema tried to unsettle the hosts. They had multiple attempts on goal but did not really come close to scoring. Even Mallorca had their fair share of chances in the opening half. The best chance of the half fell to Pablo Maffeo, who hit the woodwork.

Real Madrid started the second half with a bang. Vinicius scored the opening goal of the game in the 55th minute after linking up with Benzema. They doubled their lead in the 77th minute as Benzema coolly tucked one away from the penalty spot. The visitors put the game to bed as the Frenchman was on target yet again for Real Madrid's third of the night. Benzema headed one past Sergio Rico following a brilliant cross from Marcelo.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid rest players after intense Champions League tie against PSG

Fede Valverde in action.

Real Madrid rested Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio following their high intensity game against PSG in the UEFA Champions League midweek. Even Eder Militao missed the game due to a cold and got a well deserved break.

It is evident that Carlo Ancelotti is not gung ho on rotating his squad. But after seeing the fatigue and taking into account the El Clasico that is coming up, it was the best decision. It also goes on to show that the Italian is starting to trust his young guns in the form of Rodrygo, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

#4 Real Madrid go 10 points clear in LaLiga

Real Madrid take a 10 point lead at the top.

With their win over Mallorca, Real Madrid have now opened a 10 point lead over second-placed Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui's men have dropped four points in two weeks following their draws against Alaves and Rayo Vallecano. Capitalizing on Sevilla's slip-up, Real Madrid have now gone 10 points clear with just 10 more matches left to be played.

Real Madrid do have their fair share of tough games left in the form of Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. But toppling them from the top spot looks improbable. Los Blancos just need to keep doing what they have been doing since the beginning of the season.

#3 Vinicius Jr shines for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring a goal.

Vinicius Jr had a great game for Real Madrid. The 21-year-old dazzled on the left, giving Pablo Maffeo nightmares. His link-up play with Karim Benzema was mesmerizing. He scored the opening goal of the game as he slotted one past Sergio Rico after receiving the ball from Benzema.

Vinicius won nine duels, made four recoveries, won one tackle, made one interception, completed three dribbles and created five chances throughout the game. The Brazilian also won a penalty for Benzema's first goal of the night.

#2 Eden Hazard has completely fallen out of favor

Eden Hazard's future at the club looks uncertain.

Eden Hazard has completely fallen out of favor with Carlo Ancelotti. He was not even amongst the five substitutes used by the manager against Mallorca. The last time he played for Real Madrid was against Deportivo Alaves on February 19 and the last game he started was on January 23 against Elche.

Hazard is below Marco Asensio and Rodrygo in the pecking order. His chances of making it big at Real Madrid look bleak. His future remains uncertain as it looks like the Belgian is not going to get regular minutes until Ancelotti is at the helm.

#1 Karim Benzema is on another level

Karim Benzema scored a brace.

Karim Benzema scored a brace and set up one goal against Mallorca. He scored his first from the penalty spot in the 77th minute of the game. For his second, he latched onto an inch-perfect cross from Marcelo before heading it into the back of the net.

Benzema has been in a league of his own this season. The Frenchman has scored 22 goals in La Liga this season and also has 11 assists to his name. Benzema has now scored five goals in his last two games and looks hungry for more.

