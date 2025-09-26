Mallorca vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

The action continues in round seven of the Spanish La Liga as Mallorca play host to Alaves on Saturday. El Glorioso have failed to win their last 12 visits to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix and will be keen to end this poor run.

Mallorca were left empty-handed yet again in La Liga as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad when the two teams met at Reale Arena on Wednesday.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side have failed to taste victory in their six matches to start the new league campaign, losing four and claiming two draws to sit 19th in the table, level on two points with rock-bottom Girona.

Mallorca’s last La Liga victory dates back to May 10, when they fought back from behind to edge out Real Valladolid 2-1 at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Elsewhere, Spanish midfielder Ander Guevara came up clutch for Alaves as he netted in the 71st minute to help them record a 1-1 draw against Getafe on Wednesday.

El Glorioso have now picked up two wins and two draws from their six league games so far to collect eight points and sit 10th in the table, level on points with 11th-placed Valencia.

While Alaves could surge into fourth place with a win on Saturday, they have failed to win their last 12 visits to the Estadi Son Moix, losing eight and claiming five draws since April 2000.

Mallorca vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Mallorca hold the superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alaves have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Mallorca have failed to win their last nine La Liga games, losing six and picking up three draws since the 2-1 victory over Valladolid in May.

Alaves are unbeaten in eight of their most recent 10 away matches in the league, picking up three wins and five draws since mid-February.

Mallorca vs Alaves Prediction

Alaves have struggled for consistency this season and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result against Mallorca, who are yet to find their feet in the league.

While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we predict Alaves will do just enough to force another share of the spoils at the Estadi Son Moix.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Alaves

Mallorca vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

