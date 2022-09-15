Mallorca vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

Mallorca host Almeria at the Iberostar Stadium in La Liga on Saturday as both sides look to pick up their second win of the season.

Now into their third consecutive top-flight campaign, the Pirates are languishing in 13th place with five points from five games.

Javier Aguirre's side have won just once in the campaign thus far - a 2-0 defeat of Rayo Vallecano on matchday three, while losing twice, including a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of champions Real Madrid last weekend.

Almeria are back in La Liga for the first time since the 2014-15 season and it hasn't been the most glorious return so far.

With one point less than Mallorca, La Union are right behind them in the league standings in 14th position and hovering above the relegation zone.

Their only victory so far has come against Sevilla, pulling off a 2-1 comeback win on matchday three, having also collected a point before that from a 1-1 draw with Elche.

Mallorca vs Almeria Head-To-Head

Mallorca have won nine of their previous 20 matches with Almeria, losing six.

Their last encounter in La Liga came in 2011 which Mallorca lost, ending a run of four unbeaten games in the fixture.

Mallorca have won eight of their last nine home matches to Almeria, with the only exception during this run being a 4-3 defeat in the second leg of Copa Del Rey round of 16 in January 2011.

The Pirates have lost only two of their last eight matches in the league, having lost 10 of their previous 12.

Almeria have lost their last two games in La Liga without scoring - their last run of three defeats without a goal came in May 2011.

Almeria and Mallorca have dropped more points after scoring the first goal than any other side in La Liga this season (five each).

Mallorca vs Almeria Prediction

This is a clash between two struggling teams who have offered no great shakes in the campaign thus far.

Mallorca have a good home record against Almeria but their overall form hasn't inspired hope.

La Union will be looking to pounce on their own weaknesses and we could see a draw here.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Almeria

Mallorca vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Goals above/below 2.5: below 2.5

Edited by Peter P