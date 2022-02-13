Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Monday.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Mallorca are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled after their promotion to the Spanish top flight. The home side edged Cadiz to a crucial 2-1 victory last weekend and will need a similar result in this fixture to take another step towards survival.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their La Liga campaign. The Basque giants defeated Espanyol by a 2-1 margin in their previous league game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

Mallorca have not defeated Athletic Bilbao in over 10 years and have gone seven matches without a victory against the Basque side.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have a good recent against the newly-promoted side.

Mallorca have an impressive record on Mondays in La Liga and are unbeaten in nine home games played on this day in the competition.

Mallorca's victory against Cadiz last weekend marked the end of a poor run of four defeats on the trot in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao have won three of their last four matches in La Liga and could record three consecutive victories for the first time in over two years.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have impressive players in their ranks and have stepped up since the turn of the year. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have shouldered plenty of responsibility this season and will play a crucial role in this fixture.

Mallorca have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation in the coming months. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Inaki Williams to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Athletic Bilbao to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi