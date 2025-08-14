Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga features its first set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Preview

Mallorca finished in 10th place in the La Liga standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side eased past Hamburger SV by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, finished at the top of the league table last season and have been in exceptional form under Hansi Flick. The Catalan giants thrashed Como by a 5-0 margin to win the Joan Gamper Trophy in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 29 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

Mallorca have suffered a total of 42 defeats against Barcelona in La Liga - they have suffered more defeats only against Real Madrid in the history of the competition.

Barcelona have won a total of 14 matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga since the turn of the century - their highest number of such victories against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Barcelona have lost their opening match of a La Liga season on only one occasion in the last 16 years, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in 2019.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have thrived under Hansi Flick over the past year and will be intent on making a positive start to their league campaign. Lamine Yamal has been particularly imperious for the Blaugrana and will need to step up as his side's talisman this season.

Mallorca have troubled Barcelona in the past but will be up against a formidable unit this weekend. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Barcelona

Mallorca vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

