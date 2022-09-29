Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Mallorca on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Preview

Mallorca are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Almeria to an important 1-0 victory this month and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive under Xavi this season. The Catalan giants eased past Elche by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against Mallorca and have won 23 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's paltry two victories.

Mallorca have lost their last nine matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have never suffered 10 consecutive defeats against a single opponent in the competition.

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Mallorca and have won 12 of their last 13 away games against the home side.

Mallorca have won four of their last seven home games in La Liga - as many as they had managed in the 16 home matches preceding this run.

Barcelona have managed 16 points from their first six La Liga games and have conceded only one goal this season - their best start to a season since the 2017-18 campaign.

Barcelona have an expected-goals total of 18.2 this season - only PSG have done better in this regard among clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form under Xavi but will now have to contend with a few injury concerns. With Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde ruled out of this match, the likes of Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen will need to step up to the plate.

Mallorca have struggled against the Catalans in the past and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Barcelona

Mallorca vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

