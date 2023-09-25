Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Tuesday.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Preview

Mallorca are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 5-3 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Catalan giants edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 26 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

Mallorca have lost their last 11 matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have failed to score in their last eight such games - their longest such streak against the Blaugrana in the competition.

Barcelona have won 13 of their 14 games away from home against Mallorca in La Liga in the 21st century - their highest winning percentage in such games against a single opponent during this period.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 16 matches away from home in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Real Valladolid in May this year.

Mallorca have won only one of their six matches in La Liga so far this season.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to fight their way to the top of the league table. With Frenkie de Jong and Pedri injured, however, the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Gavi and will need to step up in this fixture.

Mallorca have been in dismal form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona

Mallorca vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes