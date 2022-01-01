Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd January 2022

Barcelona play their first La Liga game of the new year this weekend as they travel with a depleted squad to lock horns with Mallorca in a crucial encounter at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Preview

Mallorca are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The home side suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Granada last month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Catalan giants played out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their previous La Liga game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably impressive record against Mallorca and have won 22 out of 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

Mallorca have conceded four goals on an average in each of their last seven La Liga games against Barcelona and have lost all these matches.

Barcelona have won 11 of their last 12 La Liga away games against Mallorca and last lost a game in the islands in 2009.

The Blaugrana have not lost their first game of the calendar since a narrow defeat against Real Sociedad in 2015.

Mallorca have managed to draw eight of their 18 La Liga games so far this season and have been fairly robust in recent months.

The Catalans have made their worst start to a La Liga campaign in 18 years this season, winning only seven league games so far.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction

With 18 first-team players unavailable at the moment, Barcelona are clutching at straws in terms of squad selection this weekend. Xavi does have an array of impressive young talents at his disposal but will need to dig deep to pull off a positive result.

Mallorca are also facing severe selection issues at the moment and will need to work hard to give the Catalans a run for their money. Barcelona have better squad depth and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Barcelona

Mallorca vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has taken a PCR test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, meaning he is able to return to training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has taken a PCR test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, meaning he is able to return to training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. https://t.co/LDoModQKNG

Tip 3 - Frenkie de Jong to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi