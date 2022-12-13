Mallorca vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022 

RCD Mallorca and Bologna FC will square off in a friendly on Wednesday (December 14).

The La Liga club are coming off a thrilling 2-2 draw in a friendly with Mainz on Saturday. Amath Ndiaye and Vedat Muriqi scored either side of Aymen Barkok to give Mallorca a 2-1m lead but Danny da Costa leveled matters after the break.

Bologna, meanwhile, went on a rampage in a 9-0 bashing of Austrian side Kapfenberg in a friendly last Friday. Nine players got on the scoresheet to guide I Petroniani to a comfortable win.

Mallorca will return to competitive action when they face Real Union in the Copa del Rey before traveling to Getafe in La Liga. Bologna, meanwhile, will not be in competitive action till 2023 and have another friendly against Gorica lined up.

Mallorca vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Mallorca were on a positive run of form that saw go on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning four games.

Bologna won five of their last six games across competitions before the break.

Bologna's last five games, including friendlies, have produced at least three goals.

Mallorca are unbeaten in five friendlies in 2022, winning four and drawing one.

Four of Bologna's five friendlies this year have produced at least three goals.

Bologna have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games, including friendlies.

Mallorca vs Bologna Prediction

Both teams were on positive runs of form before the World Cup break and have kept that run going in friendlies during the break.

Mallorca will have one eye set on their return to competitive action as they seek to continue their climb up the La Liga standings. Javier Aguirre's side's friendlies during the World Cup break have been high-scoring affairs. That trend could continue against a Bologna side that like to play on the front foot. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-2 Bologna

Mallorca vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

