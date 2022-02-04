Mallorca vs Cadiz prediction and betting Tips | 5th February 2022

RCD Mallorca and Cadiz will trade tackles for three points in a matchday 23 La Liga fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Oscar Trejo scored the winning goal from the spot just before halftime to help the capital side progress.

Cadiz were also eliminated at the same stage by Valencia. Gonzalo Guedes and Hugo Duro scored either side of Lucas Perez' penalty to guide Los Che to the last eight with a 2-1 victory.

They will each turn their attention to league action, where they are both in danger of being relegated. Mallorca sit just outside the relegation zone on 20 points. Cadiz are two points behind them in the 18th spot, making this a relegation six-pointer.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The hosts have three wins and four draws from their last seven games against Cadiz while the Andalusians were unable to win any game.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Idrissu Baba and Alvaro Negredo scored in either half to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Real Mallorca have lost four consecutive league matches while Cadiz were on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions before Wednesday's defeat to Valencia.

The home side have not scored in their last three La Liga matches and have just one win from their last 13.

New Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez has a 100% win record in his previous four games against Mallorca, winning all four while he was in charge of Valladolid.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz might hold the current advantage in the race to avoid the drop but the visiting side have played one more game than their hosts. This makes it imperative for Mallorca to leave with something to remain outside the relegation zone.

Mallorca's recent form has left a whole lot to be desired and manager Luis Garcia's future in the dugout could be decided on the outcome of this game. Given the need for maximum points, both sides are likely to go all out for the win. However, defensive solidity is also optimum to avoid dropping points to a direct rival.

Although one team could nick a win here, we are backing the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Cadiz

Mallorca vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Both sides are involved in a relegation scrap and are likely to cancel each other out).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Goals come at a premium in matches involving these two teams, with just two of their last seven games seeing both sides find the back of the net. However, the crucial nature of Saturday's fixture could see the attack given priority).

Tip 3 - Alvaro Negredo to score at any time: YES (The former Manchester City man has found the back of the net in each of his last two La Liga appearances).

