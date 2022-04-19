Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with a strong Mallorca outfit in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Tuesday.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Mallorca are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet their objectives so far this season. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Elche in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal La Liga campaign. The Basque outfit edged Rayo Vallecano to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 10 out of 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

Mallorca have lost only two of their 15 matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - their lowest defeat percentage against any single opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last seven games against Deportivo Alaves at the Iberostar Stadium and have an impressive home record against the Basque team.

Mallorca won their previous home game in La Liga by a 1-0 margin and could win consecutive home games in the competition without conceding a goal for the first time over two years.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to win their last 12 La Liga matches away from home and could set their worst away streak in the competition since 1999.

Five of Mallorca's last eight goals in La Liga have come from the penalty spot, including four of their last five goals at home.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Mallorca have been impressive against Deportivo Alaves in the past and need a shot in the arm this month. The hosts have been plagued by inconsistency so far and have a point to prove this week.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled so far this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Mallorca are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Deportivo Alaves

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mallorca to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi