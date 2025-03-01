Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with an impressive Mallorca side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' five victories.

Deportivo Alaves won their reverse fixture against Mallorca by a 1-0 margin in La Liga last year and have never won consecutive games against them in the history of the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last 19 matches away from home against Mallorca in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in May 1975.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their nine matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - they have a better record only against Rayo Vallecano and Real Oviedo in the competition.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Mallorca have good players in their ranks and have managed to hold their own in La Liga so far this season. The hosts flattered to deceive against Sevilla last week and have a point to prove in this game.

Deportivo Alaves have been in poor form this season and will need to work hard to turn their campaign around. Mallorca are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

