Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Deportivo Alaves in an important encounter at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Mallorca are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Granada by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this game.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

Mallorca are unbeaten in each of their last eight matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have a better such record only against Rayo Vallecano and Real Oviedo in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have won four of their last nine matches against Mallorca in all competitions - one more victory than they had managed in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Mallorca have won each of their last three matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have never secured four consecutive victories against them in the competition.

Mallorca are winless in their last nine matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since a run of 11 games in December 2012.

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Mallorca have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have done well in this fixture in the past and cannot afford a debacle this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have stepped up this season and will be intent on building on their recent form. The Basque outfit is in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Deportivo Alaves

Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samu Omorodion to score - Yes