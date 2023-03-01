Mallorca vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Mallorca host bottom side Elche at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in La Liga on Saturday (March 4), looking to recover from their latest setback.

The Pirates lost for the third time in five games, losing 2-1 to Espanyol in their last outing. A brace from Martin Braithwaite rendered Vedat Muriqi's strike for the visitors meaningless as Mallorca succumbed to their tenth top-flight defeat of the season. That kept them in tenth place in the standings with 31 points from 23 games.

Real Mallorca @RCD_Mallorca El ¿𝒖́𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒐? partido con nieve en Mallorca El ¿𝒖́𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒐? partido con nieve en Mallorca https://t.co/QGMhXJTlxq

Elche, meanwhile, are rock-bottom in La Liga with just one win and nine points from 23 games and have seen as many as five managers this season.

Their only win of the season came under their current coach, Pablo Machin, who took charge in November and guided Los Franjiverdes to a 3-1 win over Villarreal last month.

However, that proved to be a false dawn. His team lost their next three games, a recurring theme this season, as a drop looks imminent.

Mallorca vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca are winless in six games against Elche in La Liga since a 4-2 win in November 1965, their longest winless run against the visitors across competitions.

At home, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions against Elche since 1-0 defeat in La Liga in January 1963,

Mallorca have alternated wins and losses in their last ten La Liga games, losing 2-1 to Espanyol in their last outing.

Elche have only won one in 23 La Liga games this season, losing the last three. They have equalled their lowest tally of victories at this stage of a top-flight campaign by any team in the 21st century, level with Osasuna (2016-17 season).

Mallorca vs Elche Prediction

Mallorca are not in their best shape right now, losing five of their last nine games. However, Elche have been the worst side in La Liga this season, and it seems like their top-flight status is coming to an end after four years. Barring a monumental collapse, the Pirates should win this one easily.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-0 Elche

Mallorca vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

