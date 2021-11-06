Mallorca vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Mallorca invite Elche to the Son Moix Stadium on Sunday as La Liga action continues over the weekend.

Mallorca have played three back-to-back stalemates heading into this game and will be hoping to break their winless streak here. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz last week as Álvaro Negredo scored an injury-time equalizer.

Elche are also winless in their last four games, in which they have suffered three defeats. Vinícius Júnior's brace condemned them to a 2-1 loss against Real Madrid last week, leaving them just two places above the relegation zone.

Mallorca vs Elche Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 24 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with seven wins for each side and 10 games ending in draws. The last three games in this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have been the better side in recent fixtures and have three wins to their name since the turn of the century, while Elche have just one win this century.

They last met in a Segunda Division fixture in 2019 at Sunday's venue, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Mallorca form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Elche form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Mallorca vs Elche Team News

Mallorca

As far as injuries are concerned, Los Piratas will only miss Antonio Raíllo and Takefusa Kubo with ankle and knee injuries respectively. Aleksandar Sedlar picked up two yellow cards and is suspended here, making it the third straight game in which Mallorca will have a player suspended. Jaume Costa will return from a one-game ban of his own.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aleksandar Sedlar

Elche

Helibelton Palacios picked up a muscle problem over the week that prevented him from training for this game and head coach Fran Escribá has decided not to risk the right-back.

Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 @elchecf ❝Tanto yo como el vestuario tenemos confianza absoluta en que lo sacaremos adelante❞



-Fran Escribá💚 ❝Tanto yo como el vestuario tenemos confianza absoluta en que lo sacaremos adelante❞-Fran Escribá💚 https://t.co/RpoJYVDQCa

Pablo Piatti has made some recovery from his knee injury but the game comes too soon for the Argentine. Raúl Guti picked up two yellow cards against Real Madrid and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Helibelton Palacios, Pablo Piatti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Raúl Guti

Mallorca vs Elche Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Manolo Reina; Brian Oliván, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino, Amath Ndiaye

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Kiko Casilla; Diego González Polanco, Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Johan Mojica, Tete Morente, Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Javier Pastore; Dario Benedetto; Lucas Perez

Mallorca vs Elche Prediction

There is nothing much to separate the two sides here, apart from the home advantage for Mallorca. Both teams have struggled in their recent outings and a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediciton: Mallorca 1-1 Elche

