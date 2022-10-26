Mallorca vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Espanyol lock horns with Mallorca in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Friday.

Mallorca vs Espanyol Preview

Mallorca are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts edged Valencia to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Catalan outfit were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Elche in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a slight edge over Espanyol and have won 16 of their last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 14 victories.

Mallorca have alternated between victory and defeat in their last eight matches against Espanyol in La Liga.

Mallorca have won their last four matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga and could equal their longest winning run at home in the competition.

Mallorca have won only one of their last 12 La Liga games played on a Friday, with their only victory during this period coming against Espanyol in August 2021.

Mallorca have lost their last two home games in La Liga by a 1-0 margin - the only time the team has endured such a streak under Javier Aguirre.

Espanyol have won only one of their last seven matches in La Liga but have lost only one of their last five games in the competition.

Mallorca vs Espanyol Prediction

Mallorca have stepped up to the plate in La Liga this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top half of the league table. The home side was impressive against Valencia last week and will need to be at its best in this match.

Espanyol can pack a punch on their day but have failed to win their last two games in La Liga. Mallorca are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Espanyol

Mallorca vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes

