Mallorca vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Mallorca will welcome Espanyol to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts have climbed to seventh place in the league table and have 37 points with 27 games. Periquitos are in 15th place with 28 points, with two more than 18th-placed Deportivo Alaves.

Ad

Los Piratas extended their unbeaten streak in La Liga to five games last week as they played a 1-1 away draw at Athletic Bilbao. Antonio José Raíllo Arenas scored his second goal of the season in the 56th minute, thanks to an assist from Sergi Darder. Nico Williams pulled Bilbao level just two minutes later.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games and played out a 1-1 home draw against Girona on Monday. Jofre Carreras broke the deadlock in the 49th minute and Cristhian Stuani equalized from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Ad

Trending

Mallorca vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 69 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 30 wins. Los Piratas are not far behind with 26 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in their last five league games.

Periquitos are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts and registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Mallorca have lost one of their last seven home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins.

Espanyol have lost one of their nine games in 2025, with that loss registered away from home against Real Sociedad last month.

The visitors have won just one of their 12 away games in LaLiga. Nine of their 12 losses in the league have been registered in their travels.

The hosts have outscored Periquitos 26-25 in the league thus far. Both teams have drawn seven league games this season.

Ad

Mallorca vs Espanyol Prediction

Los Piratas are unbeaten in their last five league games, though four have ended in 1-1 draws. While they are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats, they have enjoyed a three-game unbeaten streak at home in this fixture.

José Manuel Copete picked up his fifth booking of the league campaign last week and will serve a suspension here. Robert Navarro is nursing a hamstring injury and is likely to return next month.

Ad

Periquitos have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost five of their last 15 La Liga games, with all losses registered in their travels.

Pol Lozano picked up his 10th yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this match. José Gragera, Pablo Ramón, and Fernando Pacheco are sidelined with injuries.

The hosts are on a five-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, with the last three ending in draws. The visitors have won just one of their last 13 away games in La Liga and are likely to struggle here. With that in mind, Los Piratas are expected to register a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Mallorca 2-0 Espanyol

Mallorca vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback