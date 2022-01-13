Mallorca vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Copa del Rey action returns over the weekend for the Round of 16 fixtures as Mallorca host Espanyol at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts overcame Segunda Division side Eibar in the previous round of fixtures with a 2-1 win earlier this month. Espanyol, on the other hand, were made to sweat in their previous round fixture by Ponferradina. The La Liga side defeated the Segunda Division side 3-1 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regular time.

Espanyol are 11th in La Liga standings at the moment while Mallorca find themselves in 15th place after three back-to-back losses in the league.

Mallorca vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

There have been 57 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been evenly contested with 23 wins for each side and 11 games have ended in a draw. This will be the first encounter between them in the Copa del Rey.

They last squared off in La Liga in August when home side Mallorca squeezed out a 1-0 win, thanks to an early goal from Dani Rodriguez.

Mallorca form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Espanyol form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Mallorca vs Espanyol Team News

Mallorca

Pablo Maffeo became the latest casualty for Los Piratas as he had to be taken off the pitch in their game against Levante. Kang-in Lee, Angel Rodriguez and Dominik Greif will be sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Pablo Maffeo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Kang-in Lee, Angel Rodriguez, Dominik Greif

Espanyol

Diego López and Sergi Darder have been ruled out for the tie after testing positive for COVID-19, while Yangel Herrera is not expected to make the trip on account of a muscular problem. David Lopez is a long-term absentee on account of a knee injury.

Injured: David Lopez

Doubtful: Yangel Herrera

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Diego López, Sergi Darder

Mallorca vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Franco Russo, Brian Oliván; Rodrigo Battaglia, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Antonio Sanchez, Daniel Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo; Fer Niño

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joan García Pons; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa; Nico Melamed, Manu Morlanes, Keidi Bare; Javi Puado, Loren Moron, Raul de Tomas

Mallorca vs Espanyol Prediction

Mallorca have failed to score in three of their last six outings across all competitions, while the Parakeets have scored at least one goal in every match in the same period.

The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair but Espanyol are expected to come away with a narrow win here.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-1 Espanyol.

