Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Getafe in an important encounter at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Mallorca vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a slight edge over Mallorca and have won 13 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 12 victories.

Mallorca have won only one of their last eight matches against Getafe in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline in their most recent encounter in the competition.

After picking up only one point from their first seven matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga, Getafe have found the back of the net in four of their last five such matches in the competition.

Mallorca have won only one of their first 10 matches in La Liga this season - their lowest tally in this regard in the competition since the turn of the century.

Getafe have played out draws in each of their last four matches in La Liga and have never drawn five consecutive league games in their history.

Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch in this fixture. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to be at its best in this match.

Mallorca have struggled so far this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Getafe

Mallorca vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes