Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Mallorca and Getafe go head-to-head at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in round 30 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the Azulones, having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides since August 2014.

Mallorca returned to winning ways on Monday when they edged out 10-man Celta Vigo 1-0 at the Municipal de Balaidos. Javier Aguirre’s side were previously on a six-match winless run, claiming three draws and losing three since mid-February.

Mallorca have now picked up 10 wins and seven draws in their 29 matches so far to collect 37 points and sit 11th in the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, Getafe turned in a fine defensive performance as they held league leaders Barcelona to a goalless draw last weekend.

However, Quique Sánchez Flores’ side have now gone three straight games without a win, claiming two points from a possible nine since March’s 3-2 friendly victory over Real Jaen.

With 31 points from 29 matches, Getafe are currently 15th in the league table, level on points with 16th-placed Cadiz.

Mallorca vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Getafe boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 31 meetings between the teams.

Mallorca have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last eight games against Los Piratas, claiming four wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in August 2014.

Mallorca have lost just one of their last nine home matches, claiming five wins and three draws since late October.

The Azulones are without an away win since October, losing five and claiming three draws in their eight outings in that time.

Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction

Mallorca will fancy their chances of ending their winless run against Getafe as the Azulones have struggled to get going away from home. Following Monday’s victory over Celta Vigo, we are backing Aguirre’s side to build on that result and edge out the visitors.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Getafe

Mallorca vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last seven classes between the teams)

