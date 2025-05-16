Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Mallorca will host Getafe at the Estadi de Son Moix on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. The home side have had an overall positive season despite recent results and remain in contention for continental football as they sit mid-table in 10th place with 47 points heading into the final two games of the season.

Ad

They were beaten 2-1 by an unrelenting Real Madrid side on Wednesday, heading into the break a goal up thanks to an early strike from Martin Valjent before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Getafe, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch over the past month, although they look set to beat the drop. They were beaten 2-0 by Athletic Club last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target to cap yet another dull performance in front of goal.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 15th in the table with 39 points and will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend, although they will confirm safety regardless of Sunday's result, provided Leganes fail to win elsewhere.

Mallorca vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Mallorca and Getafe. The home side have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won three of their last four competitive games in this fixture after going winless in their previous nine.

Azulones have failed to score any goals in their last five matches and are the second-lowest-scoring side in the division with a goal tally of 31.

Mallorca have scored 34 goals in La Liga this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Ad

Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction

Los Piratas have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last eight. They have, however, been solid at home of late and will fancy their chances ahead of their final home game of the season.

Getafe have lost their last six games on the trot, including their last three on the road and could see their struggles continue this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Getafe

Mallorca vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More