Mallorca vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Mallorca host Getafe at the Visit Mallorca Stadium on Saturday in La Liga, eager to end their six-game winless run in the league.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano last weekend, Los Piratas are languishing 13th in the table with only 15 points from 14 games.

Getafe, meanwhile, are languishing second from bottom, with only nine points in the bag and having won only twice in their campaign so far.

Both those wins have come in their last three games alone, including a stunning 4-0 rout of Cadiz last weekend. Things are looking on the up for the side again under Quique Sanchez Flores, who replaced Michel last month.

Mallorca vs Getafe Head-To-Head

In the past 28 encounters, the spoils have been equally shared, with Mallorca and Getafe winning 11 times each, and only six games ending in a stalemate.

Their last two clashes, coming in La Liga's 2019-20 season, have gone Getafe's way, having completed a league double.

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF 🎙️ Quique S.F.: " @mata_jaime9 es un enorme jugador que está haciendo un gran esfuerzo. Entiende muy bien las cosas y es de esos jugadores que necesita un vestuario" 🎙️ Quique S.F.: "@mata_jaime9 es un enorme jugador que está haciendo un gran esfuerzo. Entiende muy bien las cosas y es de esos jugadores que necesita un vestuario"

Mallorca Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-D

Getafe Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Mallorca vs Getafe Team News

Mallorca

Takefusa Kubo is nearing a return from a knee injury, but his availability hasn't been confirmed yet.

Antonio Raillo has an ankle injury, while Matthew Hope has also been ruled out with a muscle problem.

Lago Junior is out until mid-December, while Salva Sevilla is a doubt after picking up a muscle problem.

Injured: Takefusa Kubo, Antonio Raillo, Matthew Hope, Lago Junior,

Doubtful: Salva Sevilla

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Getafe

For the visitors, Sabit Abdulai is close to making a return from a long injury spell but this game might have come too soon for him.

Jakub Jankto is out until December after spraining his ankle, although Nemanja Maksimovic is doubtful with a minor knock.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai, Jakub Jankto

Doubtful: Nemanja Maksimovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mallorca vs Getafe Predicted XI

Mallorca (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Franco Russo, Brian Oliván; Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Iddrisu Baba; Lee Kang-in, Antonio Sánchez, Dani Rodríguez; Ángel Rodríguez.

Getafe (3-5-2): David Soria; Stefan Mitrović, Djené Dakonam, Jorge Cuenca; Damián Suárez, Mauro Arambarri, Florentino, Carles Aleñá, Mathías Olivera; Enes Ünal, Sandro Ramírez.

Mallorca vs Getafe Prediction

Neither side is currently in good shape, although Getafe are showing signs of improvement, winning two of their last three league games.

Mallorca, though winless in six games, are tough to beat at home and we're putting our money on a draw here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Mallorca 2-2 Getafe

Edited by Shardul Sant