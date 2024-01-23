Mallorca vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2024

Mallorca will play host to Girona at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Mallorca vs Girona Preview

We are in the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey, with Mallorca looking to take their revenge on Girona for their two previous defeats. The visitors prevailed home and away in the two league clashes, scoring seven goals against four. The hosts are in search of their second success in the competition following a 2002–03 triumph.

Los Piratas crushed La Liga 2 side Burgos 3-0 in the round of 32 before overcoming the challenge of Tenerife 1-0 in the round of 16. The Segunda División team held Mallorca to a goalless draw at fulltime before the deadlock was broken in extra time. Mallorca’s last victory over Girona dates to January 2021 in a La Liga 2 game that ended 1-0.

Girona dispatched Elche (Segunda División) 2-0 in the round of 32 before beating fellow La Liga side Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in the round of 16. The visitors are in search of their first Copa del Rey title. In the previous edition, they were stunned by fourth-tier side Cacereno 2-1 in the second round.

Blanquivermells are currently the surprise package of La Liga this term, leading the table with 51 points. They boast 16 wins, four draws and only one defeat in 21 outings. They are unbeaten in their last five trips, recording three wins. Girona’s previous win at Mallorca turf dates to May 2015 in the Segunda División, 1-0.

Mallorca vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Girona.

Mallorca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches against Girona.

Mallorca have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

Girona have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches on the road.

Mallorca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Girona have won four times and drawn once.

Mallorca vs Girona Prediction

Fifteenth-placed Mallorca will hope to make the most of their home advantage to overcome the high-flying Girona team. However, the hosts have been struggling in front goal in the league, recording 19 goals as opposed to 51 for the visitors.

La Liga joint-top scorer Artem Dovbyk (14 goals) is yet to replicate that form in the Copa Del Rey, with Christian Stuani and Blind doing the job on four and two goals respectively.

Girona come into the match as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Girona

Mallorca vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mallorca to score - Yes