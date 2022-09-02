Mallorca vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Mallorca and Girona will square off at the Iberostar Stadium in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts recorded their first win of the season by winning 2-0 at Rayo Vallecano last week. Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in scored goals in either half as Mallorca kept their second clean sheet of the season.

Girona, meanwhile, were unable to carry their momentum from a 3-1 home win over Getafe, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Celta Vigo at the weekend. The ever-reliable Iago Aspas scored the game winner in the 49th minute.

The hosts are in ninth place in the league table with a win, draw and loss. Girona, meanwhile, have two losses and a win in three games and are 13th in the standings.

Mallorca vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met ten times across competitions since 2013. This will be the first meeting in the top flight.

The hosts have a narrow 4-3 lead in wins, while the three other games have ended in draws.

Mallorca secured a league double when the two teams last met Segunda Division in the 2020-21 season, picking up 1-0 wins home and away.

All ten meetings between the two teams have seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored, while both teams have scored in the same game just twice.

Girona are on a six-game losing streak away in La Liga, losing 1-0 at Valencia in their only away outing this season.

Both teams have scored three goals in as many games. The hosts have a slightly better defensive record, conceding two goals against Girona's three.

Blanquivermells have just one win in away games at Mallorca, with the last two games at Saturday's venue between the two teams ending in a 1-0 win for Los Piratas.

Mallorca vs Girona Prediction

Both teams have endured slow starts to their respective campaigns, and there's not much to separate them at the moment. Mallorca have a solid home record against the visitors, which could be decisive.

As has been the case in most games between the two teams, another low-scoring affair could ensue. Mallorca are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Girona

Mallorca vs Girona etting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score anytime - Yes

