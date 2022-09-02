Mallorca vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Mallorca and Girona will square off at the Iberostar Stadium in La Liga on Saturday.
The hosts recorded their first win of the season by winning 2-0 at Rayo Vallecano last week. Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in scored goals in either half as Mallorca kept their second clean sheet of the season.
Girona, meanwhile, were unable to carry their momentum from a 3-1 home win over Getafe, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Celta Vigo at the weekend. The ever-reliable Iago Aspas scored the game winner in the 49th minute.
The hosts are in ninth place in the league table with a win, draw and loss. Girona, meanwhile, have two losses and a win in three games and are 13th in the standings.
Mallorca vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met ten times across competitions since 2013. This will be the first meeting in the top flight.
- The hosts have a narrow 4-3 lead in wins, while the three other games have ended in draws.
- Mallorca secured a league double when the two teams last met Segunda Division in the 2020-21 season, picking up 1-0 wins home and away.
- All ten meetings between the two teams have seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored, while both teams have scored in the same game just twice.
- Girona are on a six-game losing streak away in La Liga, losing 1-0 at Valencia in their only away outing this season.
- Both teams have scored three goals in as many games. The hosts have a slightly better defensive record, conceding two goals against Girona's three.
- Blanquivermells have just one win in away games at Mallorca, with the last two games at Saturday's venue between the two teams ending in a 1-0 win for Los Piratas.
Mallorca vs Girona Prediction
Both teams have endured slow starts to their respective campaigns, and there's not much to separate them at the moment. Mallorca have a solid home record against the visitors, which could be decisive.
As has been the case in most games between the two teams, another low-scoring affair could ensue. Mallorca are likely to come out on top.
Prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Girona
Mallorca vs Girona etting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Mallorca
Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score anytime - Yes