Mallorca vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with a struggling Granada side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Granada have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won eight out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's paltry one victory.

Mallorca have won only one of their last six matches at home against Granada in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 1961.

Granada have won each of their last five matches against Mallorca in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Granada have managed to score six goals in a single away game on only two out of 441 occasions in their La Liga history, with both such instances coming against Mallorca.

Mallorca have lost two of their last four matches at home in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 24 such games preceding this run.

Mallorca vs Granada Prediction

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive home record so far this season. The hosts have struggled in recent weeks and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Granada have struggled this season but have an impressive historical record at the Estadi Son Moix. Mallorca are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Granada

Mallorca vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes