Mallorca vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

Mallorca will host Granada at the Iberostar Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways after a setback against Barcelona. The Pirates lost 2-1 to the Blaugrana last weekend, keeping them precariously placed above the relegation zone.

Javier Aguirre's side are 16th in the standings with 32 points, just one clear of 18th-placed Granada as they look to retain their top-flight status for another year.

Granada, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league games and have won just once in their last 16 outings. That has seen them plumet into the relegation scramble, sitting a point adrift of safety with just four games left.

The Andalusian side risk going down after three years in La Liga. They ace a tough home stretch too, with fixtures to Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis coming up after this game.

Mallorca vs Granada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The last ten clashes between the two teams have seen Granada win six times and lose just once.

Mallorca's last win against Granada came in March 2013 - a 2-1 victory in Andalusia.

Granada are on a three-game winning run against Mallorca, convincingly winning the December reverse 4-1.

Granada and Mallorca have accrued just 14 wins in La Liga between them this season.

The Andalusians have scored seven goals more than Mallorca (37) so far this season and have also conceded one more (57) than them.

Granada have won only two away games this season - 3-0 vs Levante in September and 3-2 against Alaves in March.

Mallorca are looking to win three successive home games in a single top-flight campaign for the first time since September 2012.

Mallorca vs Granada Prediction

Granada have ruled the roost over Mallorca lately, but their current form could shift the balance in Mallorca's favour. The Pirates have also looked good on home soil and are on course to win three successive home games for the first time in nearly a decade.

Granada CF ❤️⚪️ @GranadaCF Sala de prensa | Antonio Puertas



“Tenemos que tener plena confianza en que el equipo es capaz de ganar allí y de traernos los 3 puntos para Granada”.



#EternaLucha Sala de prensa | Antonio Puertas“Tenemos que tener plena confianza en que el equipo es capaz de ganar allí y de traernos los 3 puntos para Granada”. 📺 Sala de prensa | Antonio Puertas📝 “Tenemos que tener plena confianza en que el equipo es capaz de ganar allí y de traernos los 3 puntos para Granada”.#EternaLucha https://t.co/j6DtVE1s6T

The visitors are under greater pressure, but it looks like their relegation misery is set to continue here.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Granada.

Mallorca vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

