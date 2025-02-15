Mallorca vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with an impressive Mallorca side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Las Palmas have a slight edge over Mallorca and have won six out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's five victories.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last three matches against Las Palmas in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.

Las Palmas have won only one of their last seven matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in 2001.

Mallorca are winless in their last four matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since March 2024.

Las Palmas have lost four of their last five matches in La Liga and have scored one goal in each of these five games.

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Prediction

Mallorca are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have several issues to address ahead of this game. The hosts can be effective on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Las Palmas have been in poor form in recent weeks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Mallorca are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 3-1 Las Palmas

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

