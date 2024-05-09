Mallorca vs Las Palmas Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Las Palmas at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Las Palmas are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head

Las Palmas have a good record against Mallorca and have won six out of the 14 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed three victories against Las Palmas during this period and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Mallorca form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Las Palmas form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Team News

Mallorca

Mallorca have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to field a strong team this weekend. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Las Palmas

Sergi Cardona is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Julian Araujo is currently injured and has been ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Julian Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato; Rodriguez, Mascarell, Darder; Muriqi, Lari

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-4-2): Valles; Araujo, Coco, Suarez, Sinkgraven; Park, Munoz, Kirian Rodriguez, Perrone; Moleiro, Sandro Ramirez

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Prediction

Mallorca are on the verge of relegation at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Las Palmas have lost their last seven games in La Liga and are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-2 Las Palmas