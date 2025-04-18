Mallorca vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Mallorca will invite Leganes to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in La Liga on Saturday. The visitors are 19th in the standings, with an eight-point lead over the last-placed Real Valladolid. Los Piratas are eighth in the standings with 43 points, the same as seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

Ad

The hosts returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Real Sociedad. Cyle Larin broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, with Sergi Darder providing the assist. Darder himself got on the scoresheet in the 47th minute.

Los Pepineros are winless in their last five league outings. After a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week, they lost 1-0 at home to Barcelona on Saturday. An own goal from Jorge Sáenz in the second half condemned them to their 15th loss of the league campaign.

Ad

Trending

Mallorca vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 17 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins, twice as many as Pepineros, and five games have ended in draws.

They met after three years in the reverse fixture in August, and Los Piratas registered a 1-0 away win.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Leganes have lost their last four away games, conceding 10 goals.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have lost one of their last five home games, recording two wins.

The visitors have the second-worst goalscoring record in La Liga this season, scoring 29 goals in 31 games.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in six of their last nine league outings.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Ad

Mallorca vs Leganes Prediction

Los Piratas registered their first win of the month last week and also kept their first clean sheet in 2025 in that win. They are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three consecutive wins while keeping clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Vedat Muriqi is a key absentee for the hosts, while Manu Morlanes and Robert Navarro are also not expected to recover in time for this match. Takuma Asano faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Los Pepineros suffered their fourth loss in five games last week and failed to score for the first time since February. They will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last five away games, suffering four consecutive defeats.

Dani Raba was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Borna Barisic and Enric Franquesa are long-term absentees, while Matija Nastasic faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Los Piratas have lost just one of their eight home games against Leganes and are unbeaten in this fixture's last three home meetings. With that in mind, and considering their better recent form, we back the hosts to eke out a win.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-0 Leganes

Mallorca vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More