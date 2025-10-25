Mallorca vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Mallorca will welcome Levante to Estadio Son Moix in La Liga on Sunday. Both teams have two wins from nine league games and have eight points to their name.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last four league games, with two wins and two defeats. They met Sevilla in their previous outing last week and recorded a 3-1 away win. They conceded in the 15th minute, and Vedat Muriqi pulled them level in the 67th minute. Second-half substitute Mateo Joseph bagged a brace to help his side overturn the deficit.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after two games last week as they suffered a 3-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano. They failed to score after five games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Mallorca vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 41 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 16 wins. Granotes are not far behind with 13 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign and both teams recorded home wins.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last three home games in La Liga, scoring one goal apiece in each of them.

Levante have registered two wins in La Liga this season, with both wins registered on their travels.

The visitors have scored and conceded three more goals than Los Piratas this season.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last nine league games this season.

Mallorca vs Levante Prediction

Los Piratas scored three goals in a match for the first time in their win over Sevilla last week and will look to build on that form. While they are unbeaten in their last three La Liga home games, they have just one win to their name in that period. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2007.

Takuma Asano and Toni Lato are the two injury concerns for the hosts, while Mateo Joseph is likely to start here after scoring a brace last week.

Granotes have suffered two defeats in the league since September, with both losses registered at home. They have won two of their last three away games and have kept clean sheets in both wins. Notably, they have suffered two losses against the hosts since 2012, with both defeats registered on their travels.

Carlos Álvarez picked up an ankle injury against Vallecano last week and is a major doubt.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Levante

Mallorca vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

