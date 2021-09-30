Mallorca vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of games this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Levante on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season and are in 12th place in the league table at the moment. The newly-promoted side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Osasuna last weekend and will need to bounce back in this game.

Levante, on the other hand, have struggled this season and are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings. The Valencia-based team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona last week and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante have a good record against Mallorca and have won nine out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed six victories against Levante and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Levante. Mallorca have improved over the past year and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-W

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D-L

Mallorca vs Levante Team News

Mallorca have a good squad

Mallorca

Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, and Aleksander Sedlar are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Pablo Maffeo is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, Aleksander Sedlar

Doubtful: Pablo Maffeo

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Mickael Malsa and Jose Campana are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Roberto Soldado and Enis Bardhi have made progress with their recoveries but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Mickael Malsa, Jose Campana

Doubtful: Roberto Soldado, Enis Bardhi, Dani Cardenas

Suspended: None

Mallorca vs Levante Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Joan Sastre; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Amath Ndiaye, Jordi Mboula, Lee Kang-In; Fernando Nino

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Mallorca vs Levante Prediction

Mallorca are yet to cope with La Liga's standards this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. The hosts have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks.

Levante have endured a difficult campaign so far and have several issues to address this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are set to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi