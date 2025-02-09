Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mallorca take on an impressive Osasuna side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Trending

Mallorca vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 15 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

After an unbeaten run of 10 matches on the trot against Osasuna in La Liga, Mallorca have lost three of their last seven such games in the competition.

Mallorca have lost only one of their last 11 matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in September 2021.

After a run of eight victories on the trot at home on Mondays in La Liga, Mallorca are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Mallorca have lost their last three matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since April 2022.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction

Mallorca have a strong squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a dry spell in La Liga at the moment. The hosts have held onto their place in the top half of the league table and will look to turn their fortunes around this week.

Osasuna can be an effective outfit on their day but have blown hot and cold this season. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Osasuna

Mallorca vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback