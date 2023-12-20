Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Osasuna side in an important encounter at the Iberostar Stadium on Thursday.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Rayo Vallecano to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Almeria in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Mallorca have won only one of their last 11 matches against Osasuna in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin away from home in May 2022.

Mallorca are winless in their last five matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga - their longest such run against Osasuna in the history of the competition.

Osasuna have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since a run of nine games in April 2004.

Mallorca have lost two of their last three matches played on a Thursday in La Liga.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. The Navarrese outfit can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table.

Mallorca have struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Osasuna have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Osasuna

Mallorca vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score - Yes