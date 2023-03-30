Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Osasuna side in an important clash at the Iberostar Estadi on Friday.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Betis in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories against Osasuna between 2009 and 2010, Mallorca have won only one of their last 10 matches against the Pamplona-based side in La Liga.

After a run of four home victories against Osasuna in La Liga, Mallorca have failed to win their last four such matches in the competition.

Mallorca have avoided defeat in each of their last seven home games in La Liga that have been played on a Friday.

Mallorca are winless in their last four matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since April last year.

Osasuna have lost their last two matches in La Liga - their longest such streak in the competition since November 2021.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have a good squad at their disposal but are going through a particularly rough patch at the moment. The Pamplona-based team will be intent on a top-half finish and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but are also in the midst of a slump. Osasuna have been the better team over the course of their league campaign and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Osasuna

Mallorca vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ezequiel Avila to score - Yes

