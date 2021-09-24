Mallorca vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Beleaguered Mallorca will be looking to pick up the pieces from a devastating loss in their last game when Osasuna come to Son Moix on Sunday for a clash in La Liga.

Back in the top-flight after a year in the second division, Les Pirates were thrashed 6-1 by Real Madrid on Thursday, their heaviest defeat this season yet.

It was also their second of the league season, and they were condemned to 11th in the standings with only eight points from six games.

Much to their relief, Los Rojillos aren't firing at all cylinders either, having registered an identical record of two wins, draws and defeats each from six games so far.

But lately, they've been atrocious, particularly at home, conceding seven goals against Valencia and Real Betis.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Head-To-Head

Osasuna have won a third of their 36 clashes with Mallorca, who've beaten them a close 10 times.

A total of 14 encounters between the sides have ended in draws, including both their league clashes last season.

Mallorca Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Mallorca vs Osasuna Team News

Mallorca

The Barralet's injury woes deepened after Takefusa Kubo went off injured in the last game.

He now joins Pablo Maffeo, Aleksandar Sedlar, Angel Rodriguez, Antonio Raillo and Franco Russo in the treatment room.

Antonio Sanchez is likely to come in for the Japanese international.

Injured: Takefusa Kubo, Pablo Maffeo, Aleksandar Sedlar, Angel Rodriguez, Antonio Raillo, Franco Russo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Osasuna

Enrique Barja is the only notable absentee for Osasuna after picking up a knock in the last game. Ante Budimir and Javier Ontiveros are doubts for the game.

A regular goalscorer for them, he'll obviously be a huge miss, with Luis Ezequiel "Chimy" Avila likely to take his spot in the attack.

Injured: Enrique Barja

Doubtful: Ante Budimir, Javier Ontiveros

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mallorca vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Mallorca (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Joan Sastre, Martin Valjent, Josep Gaya, Brian Olivan; Salva Sevilla, Aleix Febas; Antonio Sanchez, Lee Kang-in, Lago Junior; Fernando Nino.

Osasuna (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Roberto Torres, Chimy Avila, Ruben Garcia.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction

Both sides have been inconsistent lately, while Mallorca are blighted by a few injuries.

But that doesn't mean Osasuna are going to have it any easier.

Also Read

The promoted side still have a few good options in the attack and must be able to hold their visitors to at least a draw.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Osasuna

Edited by Shardul Sant