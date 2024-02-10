Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Mallorca are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will look to bounce back in this match.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 14 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's seven victories.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have scored at least two goals in each of these games.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have found the back of the net in each of these games.

Mallorca have won only two of their last 18 matches in La Liga but have played out draws in nine of these games.

After a run of two defeats in 12 matches in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost five of their last seven matches in the competition.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Madrid-based outfit has flattered to deceive so far and will need to correct its course in the coming months.

Mallorca are only three points away from a relegation battle at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Rayo Vallecano have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes