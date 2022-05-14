Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Mallorca are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight so far this season. The hosts held Sevilla to a commendable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after an excellent start to their La Liga campaign. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 11 of their last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Mallorca have not won any of their last three matches against Rayo Vallecano but have managed two points from these games.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last 17 away games against Mallorca and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Mallorca have won two of their last three La Liga matches at home - as many as they had managed in the 10 home games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano have not lost any of their last three away games - their best run away from home under Andoni Iraola.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Mallorca are teetering on the edge of relegation at the moment and remain two points away from safety in La Liga. The hosts have been plagued by inconsistency since the turn of the year and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have built an impressive squad for the top flight but are yet to justify their potential in the competition. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Radamel Falcao to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi