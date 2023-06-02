Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023

Mallorca will host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadi de Son Moix on Sunday in the final round of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but have since guaranteed top-flight safety. They were beaten 3-0 by champions Barcelona in their last game, falling behind in the opening minute of the game before a red card to Amath Ndiaye 13 minutes later sealed their fate.

Mallorca sit with 12th in the La Liga standings with 47 points picked so far. They can leapfrog their weekend opponents with maximum points on Sunday and they will now be looking to do just that.

Vallecano have had their struggles this season but are now looking to seal a top-half league finish on closing day. They beat Villarreal 2-1 in their last game with Raul de Tomas and Isi Palazon getting on the scoresheet before their opponents registered a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 49 points from 37 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result this weekend and close out their season on a positive note.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Mallorca and Vallecano. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games.

Only four of Mallorca's 16 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only four of Vallecano's 13 league wins this season have come on the road.

Los Piratas have scored 34 goals in La Liga this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, two of which currently occupy the relegation zone.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Mallorca have lost two of their last three games and four of their last seven. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Vallecano's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will aim to build on that this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six league matchups)

