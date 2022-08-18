Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Preview

Mallorca are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Andalusian giants eased past Elche by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Mallorca and have won 12 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

After a run of three victories against Mallorca, Real Betis have failed to win their last four matches against Andalusians in La Liga.

Real Betis have won only one of their last 11 away games against Mallorca in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming in 2019.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in all these fixtures - one away from their all-time clean-sheet record in the competition.

Mallorca star Angel Rodriguez has scored three goals in his last three home games against Real Betis in La Liga, with all three of his goals coming as a Getafe player.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has lost only one of their last 20 matches against Mallorca in La Liga - his lowest loss tally against a single opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their form. The likes of Borja Iglesias and Nabil Fekir can be unstoppable on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Mallorca are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to work hard to win this match. Real Betis are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Real Betis

Mallorca vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

